Budget will fulfil dreams of a 'New India': Gadkari

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) Hailing the Union Budget presented in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said the financial statement throws light on what 21st century India would be and the nation will lead in which direction after the completion of 75 years of Independence.



Terming the budget as growth-oriented, Gadkari said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of creating a 'New India' is clearly visible through this financial statement.



With this budget development will take place in the rural areas, agricultural areas, 115 districts which are not so developed, tribal areas and hilly areas, which will not only boost the country's economy but also make it 'Atmanirbhar'.



He asserted that the budget will give a boost to technology, science, innovation and start-ups, which will increase the economic growth rate and exports.



Stating that this budget is important for the development of the country's infrastructure, the Minister said the National Highways announced in the financial document will lead to better connectivity and provide employment opportunities.



After Bharatmala and Sagarmala, transport facilities will increase through Parvatmala and it will be pollution free, he said. Gadkari claimed that this sector will be benefitted by hydropower.



Thanking Sitharaman for giving utmost importance to the infrastructure sector in the budget, he said the financial document will lead us towards a green environment.



The budget also mentions how stubble (crop waste) can be used to provide benefits to the power sector and eployment to village youths.



