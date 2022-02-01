Budget that forgot welfare of the people: Stalin

Chennai, Feb 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Tuesday termed the Union Budget 2022-23 as "the budget that forgot people's welfare."



Reacting to the Budget presented in the Parliament by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he said it is the usual budget full of decorative words.



"It will be apt to call the budget as the one that forgot people's welfare," Stalin said.



According to him, there is no change in the individual income tax, no allocation of funds for the projects presented to the Central government, and no welfare schemes for the families of the farmers who died protesting against the three farm laws.



While it was comforting to note the project report for linking of Godavari-Pennar-Cauvery rivers, it is worrying that no allocation of funds were made for the project, Stalin said.



Similarly, the budget has not provided any funds for the Defence Corridor to be set up in Tamil Nadu, he added.



According to Stalin, the reduction of about Rs 25,000 crore for MNREGA shows that the government does not want the people in the lowest strata of the society to have even a single paisa.



--IANS

vj/vd







