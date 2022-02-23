Budget lacklustre, says Rajasthan BJP

Jaipur, Feb 23 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party state president Satish Poonia termed the Rajasthan budget 2022-23 as lacklustre and said it has been announced keeping elections in mind and hence there seems to be a big difference between words and deeds.



"The paradox of the budget is that there is a big difference between announcements and implementation. From farmer loan waiver to unemployment to corruption and crime control, there is no commitment anywhere. It is difficult to understand what will be the financial source of the budgetary provisions," he said.



"The state government should issue a 'white paper' for the ground truth of the first three budgets and the last three Governor's speeches. It is ridiculous to say that 70 per cent of the public manifesto and 85 per cent of the budget commitments are being said to be completed, while the situation on the ground is different," he added.



Former Chief Minister and National Vice President of the BJP, Vasundhara Raje said that this budget is going to disappoint every section as its base is politics and not policy.



Raje said that there is no vision of development in this budget. Painted in election colour, it will neither change the condition nor direction of the state.



She said that there is an agricultural budget just for namesake but it is nothing more than mere deception of the farmers. Farmers loan waiver still remains incomplete and again they have come up with a list of false promises.



BJP national spokesperson and Jaipur Rural MP Col Rajyavardhan Rathod, said the budget is misleading the public. He said just like a magician confuses the public with his magic, the same way the budget confuses the people and in reality the public does not get anything. The Congress formed the government in the state by making false promises to the public at the time of the assembly elections, and in view of the assembly elections to be held next year, in this budget also every effort has been made to mislead the public by making lucrative announcements.



Diya Kumari, MP from Rajsamand said, "Like last year, the budget of the Rajasthan Government has been disappointing this year as well. The Government has nothing to give to the people. Apart from 'will do', there is nothing in the budget. The hopes of the people have been dashed. The announcements made in the last budget are not yet implemented, then what is the benefit of new announcements. The Government has proved to be a failure on every front including the budget. The countdown for the state Government has begun and now change is certain."



--IANS

arc/bg