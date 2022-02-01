Budget focuses on welfare, upliftment of poor: Nadda

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) BJP chief J.P. Nadda on Tuesday said that the Union Budget focused on welfare and upliftment of the poor and weaker sections and it will empower the poor and make them self-reliant.



In a statement, Nadda said, "As India celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is a budget dedicated to rural and agriculture development, welfare of our workers, infrastructure development, and progress of our Himalayan and North-Eastern States."



"The budget also emphasizes the commitment of the Narendra Modi government towards social justice, equality, life with dignity and equal opportunity to all. The budget will further facilitate 'ease of living', which has been the hallmark of the BJP government led by our Prime Minister Modi," he said.



Referring to budget outlay, he said that in the budget the expenditure has been pegged at Rs 39.45 lakh crore which showcases India's strength as a rapidly growing economy and the government has also done a commendable job in reducing the fiscal deficit target from 6.9 per cent to 6.4 per cent.



Nadda mentioned that the union budget comes at a time when India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, is fighting a decisive battle against the Corona pandemic. "This Budget fulfills the hopes and aspirations of all sections of the society, particularly the micro, small and medium enterprises sector, besides giving India's infrastructure development a whole new dimension. The budget is not a one-year economic agenda, our budget is a solid blueprint of the coming 25 years of economic development that will lay a strong foundation of making India world's strongest economy and a developed nation," BJP chief said.



Nadda congratulated and thanked Prime Minister Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and her entire team for giving such a progressive and growth-oriented budget which touches the lives of all sections of our society, and it addresses the needs of all sections of our economy.



Nadda lauded several announcements like Rs 1 lakh crore Gati Shakti Yojna, provision for construction of 25,000 km of new National Highways with an expenditure of Rs 20,000 crore, plans to interconnect five big rivers and others.



"This general budget will give new strength to the economic cycle of the country coming out of the Covid transition period and will help in the all-inclusive development of the country," he added.



