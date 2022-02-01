Budget a document to strengthen economy, farmers: Himachal CM

Shimla, Feb 1 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday termed the Union Budget 2022-23 as an effective document to strengthen country's economy, farmers, employees, besides aiming at welfare of weaker sections and giving new impetus to development.



The Chief Minister said the budget would strengthen the developmental infrastructure and at the same time making effective use of digital technology for ensuring holistic and inclusive development process.



He said the budget would prove to be an important document in the direction of making the entire country as well as all the states self-reliant and self-sufficient.



Thakur said the budget would speed up the construction of roads, railways, airports, ports, public transport system, waterways, etc, and would provide pace to development of these sectors in Himachal Pradesh under the PM Gati Shakti scheme.



The Chief Minister said in order to increase capital expenditure, additional central assistance to the states has been enhanced by Rs 5,000 crore in the current financial year, out of which Rs 600 crore has been approved by the government of India.



He said the Central government has decided to increase this assistance to the states by 10 times to Rs one lakh crore in 2022-23. Himachal Pradesh would also benefit from this as the Central assistance would increase substantially in the coming financial year. Through this assistance, the state government will be given impetus in the implementation of capital works.



The Chief Minister said the budget also emphasised promoting zero budget natural farming, which will give more boost to natural farming in the state.



Thakur said the budget was a document for next 25 years, which would ensure acceleration of development in the coming years in such a way that no one is deprived of its benefits and would ensure participation of people from all areas of the country in the process of development.



