Budget Session in MP from March 7-25

Bhopal, Feb 3 (IANS) The Budget Session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will be held from March 7 to 25. During the 19-day Assembly session, a total of 13 meetings are scheduled, said an official statement issued by the MP Assembly on Thursday.



The session will begin with the speech of Governor Mangu Bhai Patel on March 7, while state Finance Minister Jagdish Devda will present the annual budget for the financial year 2022-23 on March 9.



Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam said that considering the Covid-19 situation in the state, the Budget Session has been scheduled for a short duration.



"The priority will be to include more subjects and hold healthy discussions. If needed, the timings will be extended," he said.



Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier stated that the annual budget for 2022-23 will focus on farmers, health, education and providing jobs to the youth of the state.



--IANS

