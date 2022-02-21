Brown sugar worth Rs 1.22 crore seized in Odisha, one held

Bhubaneswar, Feb 21 (IANS) The special task force (STF) of Odisha crime branch arrested a wanted drug peddler and seized 1.227 kg of brown sugar worth Rs 1.22 crore during a raid in Khorda district, officials said on Monday.



The STF team conducted a raid on NH-16 near Pahal crossing under Khordha district and seized the narcotic drugs from Sibu alias Siba Prasad Das, a most wanted drug peddler, officials said.



The police have also seized a bike and five mobile phones from the accused person.



Sibu, a noted accused, was absconding since January 25, 2022. He was involved in several cases registered in different districts of Odisha.



He was also named in a case registered following seizure of 3.1 kg of brown sugar, cash of Rs 65.32 lakh, three 7 mm pistols, seven magazines and 43 rounds of 7 mm ammunition. Six other criminal cases are also pending against Sibu, the STF said.



Since 2020, the STF, in a special drive against narcotic drugs, has seized more than 49 kg of brown sugar and 89 quintals of Ganja, and have arrested 123 drug peddlers.



--IANS

bbm/shs







