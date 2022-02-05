Bright sunshine in J&K, Ladakh after 3 days

Srinagar, Feb 5 (IANS) Bright sunshine greeted the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday after three days of rain and snow as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted erratic weather till February 8.



According to the IMD, Srinagar had minus 1.6, Pahalgam minus 11.3 and Gulmarg minus 9.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Saturday.



In the Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 23.1, Leh minus 14.3 and Kargil minus 16.0 as the night's lowest temperature.



Jammu city had 9.5, Katra 7.4, Batote minus 0.2, Banihal minus 1.4 and Bhaderwah minus 2.4 as the minimum temperature.



