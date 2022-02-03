Brick-kiln owner killed in Bihar

Patna, Feb 3 (IANS) A brick-kiln owner was killed allegedly by four unidentified persons riding on two bikes before his younger brother in Bihar's Vaishali district, said the police.



The deceased was identified as Ram Dev Singh from Hariharpur village under the Sono police station. The incident took place late Wednesday evening.



The victim's younger brother took him to Sadar hospital where he succumbed due to stab injuries.



Pradeep Kumar Singh, the younger brother of the deceased, in a police statement said: "My elder brother went to the brick-kiln unit adjoining the Ganga river on Wednesday evening and was carrying Rs two lakh in cash. As he did not return till late evening, I went to the brick-kiln unit on my bike. I saw three to four people attacking my brother with blunt and sharp-edged weapons. I tried to save him but till then he had been stabbed several times."



"I took him to Sadar hospital but he succumbed during the treatment," Pradeep said.



Mohammad Halim, the Sono police station SHO, confirmed the incident.



"The police has registered an FIR for murder against four unidentified persons and efforts are on to nab them," Halim said.



