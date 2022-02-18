Bowen Yang, Megan Thee Stallion to star in R-rated musical

Los Angeles, Feb 18 (IANS) Popular names such as Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang and Megan Thee Stallion have joined the cast of 'F***ing Identical Twins' an R-rated musical comedy that puts a subversive spin on 'The Parent Trap'.



Titled 'F***ing Identical Twins', comedians Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp are adapting the film from their two-man stage show, which premiered at Manhattan's Upright Citizens Brigade in 2014.



In addition to writing the script, Jackson and Sharp will co-star as the eponymous identical twins. They will be joined by a star-studded ensemble includes Lane, Mullally, Yang and Thee Stallion. It is not clear who those actors will play.



Featuring original songs by Jackson, Sharp and composer Karl Saint Lucy, 'F***ing Identical Twins' takes inspiration from Hallie and Annie's mischievous exploits in 'The Parent Trap' and follows two business adversaries who realise they're identical twin brothers. They decide to switch places in order to reunite their divorced parents and become a family again.



Larry Charles, who previously directed 'Borat' and worked as a staff writer on 'Seinfeld' for several seasons, is directing "F***ing Identical Twins," which is currently in production.



Chernin Entertainment, one of the backers of 2017's hit song-and-dance spectacle 'The Greatest Showman', is producing and co-financing the film with A24. The project has been in the works for some time; 20th Century originally acquired the rights to turn the stage show into a movie back in 2016, but it never got off the ground.



A24 will handle the global release of the film. 'F***ing Identical Twins' marks the first musical for A24, the company behind indie favourites like 'Lady Bird', 'Minari' and 'Uncut Gems'.



Marius de Vries, whose credits include 'La La Land', 'Moulin Rouge' and 'CODA', has boarded the project as executive music producer. Fiora Cutler will serve as the film's music supervisor, overseeing cast musical direction with de Vries.



Yang, a breakout star on 'Saturday Night Live', will be seen next in 'Fire Island', which is a modern take on 'Pride and Prejudice', as well as Billy Eichner's romantic comedy 'Bros'.



Megan Thee Stallion, the Grammy-winning artist behind 'Savage' and creator of 'hot girl summer', will make her acting debut in "F***ing Identical Twins."



