Botswana qualify for first-ever African Women's Cup of Nations

Gaborone (Botswana, Feb 24 (IANS) Botswana qualified for the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations for the first time despite losing 2-0 to Zimbabwe at home.



Botswana had won the first leg 3-1 away in Harare last Friday to go through on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw.



On Wednesday evening, the second leg was played in Botswana's northern city of Francistown. The first half was balanced with both teams reluctant to go all out on the attack. In the second half, the visitors came back looking more rejuvenated, launching numerous attacks to put Botswana's defense under immense pressure.



Botswana finally succumbed to pressure as Emmaculate Msipa capitalised on a mistake to put the visitors ahead in the 66th minute.



Zimbabwe continued pressing for a second goal and were rewarded four minutes later with Privilege Mpesi tapping in from close range after Botswana failed to clear the ball.



The home side tried to regroup and defend the score, and had a few nervy moments in the last 20 minutes but managed to hold on to go through to their first-ever continental competition.



It is only the second time that a Botswana senior football team has qualified for a continental competition after its men's team advanced to AFCON in 2012.



The 2022 African Women's Cup of Nations will be hosted by Morocco from July 2 to 23, with 12 teams participating. The tournament will also serve as Africa's qualifying tournament for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.



