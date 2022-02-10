Book publishing platform Notion Press to support books in Malayalam

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (IANS) After Hindi, Tamil and Marathi, Notion Press, which calls itself the country's largest book publishing platform, on Thursday announced that it will now be supporting books in Malayalam language too.



Authors, who aspire to publish their books and get a global reach, will be able to do so free of cost, the Chennai-based firm said, adding, publishing will take just three simple steps, and there is dedicated online support to help them through the process.



Writers can publish stories in their preferred language, both as paperback and e-books, which can be sold to readers in over a 100 plus countries, it said.



Notion Press CEO Naveen Valsakumar said that the demand for books in Indian languages has always been huge and will grow exponentially in the coming years.



"We are thrilled to enter a market with such potential, and we hope to share with the world, stories that will represent a unique culture and provide an unmatched experience for readers," he said.



Started in 2012, Notion Press says it has authors from all over the world, and has successfully published more than 40,000 books and sells them in over 150 countries.



In addition to presenting Indian languages, writers on the world stage, Notion Press has successfully created a platform for distinguished writers, researchers, poets, historians, journalists and other professional and fiction writers.



--IANS

sg/sks