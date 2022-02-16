Boeing, Singapore sign data sharing agreements

San Francisco, Feb 16 (IANS) Boeing has announced that the company and Singapore's Defence Science and Technology Agency signed project agreements that create a data exchange infrastructure to enable collaborative data analysis for Singapore Air Force's F-15SG aircraft.



According to the announcement made on Tuesday, the data exchange pipeline will store and facilitate the analysis of supply chain data for the F-15SG aircraft fleet, to develop predictive maintenance actions that will enhance the operational readiness, Xinhua news agency reported.



"Data analytics are just one part of our growing digital ecosystem of innovative services," said Ted Colbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing Global Services.



