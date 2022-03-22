Boeing China ready to assist with probe into plane crash

Beijing, March 22 (IANS) Boeing China said on Tuesday that it is cooperating with China Eastern Airlines and will provide support after a Boeing 737 passenger plane with 132 people on board crashed a day earlier the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



Boeing China said it is in contact with the National Transportation Safety Board in the US, adding that its technical experts are ready to aid the Civil Aviation Administration of China in conducting the investigation, reports Xinhua news agency.



The China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 aircraft, which departed from Kunming and was bound for Guangzhou, crashed into a mountainous area near the Molang village in Tengxian County at 2.38 p.m., causing a massive mountain fire.



The Guangxi regional health commission has dispatched 12 medical experts to the site, and over 80 medical workers and 36 ambulances sent by health authorities in the city of Wuzhou have arrived at the scene.



China Eastern Airlines said that it has initiated an emergency response mechanism.



It has established nine special working groups for aircraft disposal, accident investigation, family assistance, logistics support, legal support, public relations, security, financial insurance, and cargo disposal.



The airline said the cause of the accident will be fully investigated.



There was still no official confirmation on the number of casualties.



--IANS

ksk/