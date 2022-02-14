Bobby Deol: Even a villainous character has a dark backstory

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Bollywood actor Bobby Deol will soon be seen portraying a pivotal character in the upcoming film 'Love Hostel'. As the trailer of the film releases on Monday, unveiling more details, Bobby shares that even a dark character becomes dark for a reason.



The film is set in the northern part of India where a young couple elopes and gets married. How their decision put them in a life-threatening situation, the story unveils.



Sharing the insight of his character, Bobby told IANS, "It is a very interesting character that has quite a twisted journey. Of course, I cannot reveal that but I must say that even a dark character has a darker backstory. There is a reason why the character's actions are brutal. He was a regular man with whom something happened one day that changed him completely. So now whatever he does, he does it in his righteous way. Once the film is out, people will get to know really."



This is not the first time that Bobby is playing a grey character as one of his recent successes is the Prakash Jha directorial web series 'Ashram'.



Decoding his process to tap into the dark side of his mind, the actor said, "Well, some extreme emotions we all have in our mind but we only become a better version of ourselves by controlling the negative emotions and focusing on the positive ones because honestly speaking, we are are emotionally flawed people.



"What happens for an actor is, when we play any negative character or something that is quite opposite of who we are, we sit down and convince ourselves that at that point of time, for the character, a specific behaviour is right. Then we do not look at the situation from our lens but the lens of the character. I think convincing myself and building the mind is the most fascinating process for me."



Directed by Shanker Raman the film also features Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey, Raj Arjun and M.K. Raina among others, and it releases on February 25 on ZEE5.



--IANS

aru/kr