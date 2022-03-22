BlueStacks launches Creator Studio, Creator Hub in India

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) BlueStacks, which is the largest Android gaming platform for PCs, on Tuesday launched Creator Studio and Creator Hub for modding and sharing modded games in India.



With this launch, mobile games developed on the Cocos, Unity and Unreal engines can be easily modded and shared, reaching over four billion users and 4.5 million creators.



"By 2025, the majority of mobile gamers will play modded games," Rosen Sharma, CEO and founder of BlueStacks and now.gg, said in a statement.



"Imagine searching for a game and finding modded versions from your favourite gamers, streamers and fans. Making mobile game modding globally accessible opens up endless possibilities for gamers and creators, changing how we build, share, and experience mobile gaming forever," Sharma added.



BlueStacks Creator Studio and Creator Hub open up the possibilities of user-generated content to the global mobile gaming community, where they can create and share infinite versions of mobile games.



Modding can be done at three levels -- basic, intermediate, and advanced. Basic modding involves playing with colour; for example, you can have dark mode for a game, akin to Instagram filters. Intermediate modding links to in-game events such as effects on screen during kill or win shots.



Lastly, with advanced modding, you can change 2D and 3D textures inside the game, including game elements like avatar's clothes.



Powered by now.gg and now.gg's NFG platform, Creator Studio and Creator Hub enables the separation of game code, game events and game art, allowing users to share their modded experiences via a simple link -- creating a shareable and immersive mobile experience.



