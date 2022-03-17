Black kite caught in deadly Chinese manja rescued

Agra, March 17 (IANS) A juvenile black kite caught in a Chinese manja was safely rescued by the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit in Chhipitola area of Agra.



The bird found with manja (glass-coated string) entwined around its wings and legs as it hung from the branches of a tree, is currently under medical observation and care.



A two-member team from the Wildlife SOS Rapid Response Unit was immediately rushed to the location and it carried out rescue operation jointly with the Forest Department and Nagar Nigam.



A sky lift had to be used in order to reach the bird as it was stranded in the top most branches of a tall tree. A pole was used to gently move the bird without causing it any undue stress.



After one gruelling hour, the kite was extricated from the tree. With injuries on its legs and wings, the bird was immediately rushed to Wildlife SOS transit facility for urgent medical intervention.



Ilayaraja, Deputy Director, Veterinary Services for Wildlife SOS, said: "A detailed medical examination revealed that the black kite is a juvenile. While the injuries are minor, the kite is unable to fly and continues to be under observation. We are ensuring the bird receives its feed and water at regular intervals and will attempt to release it in the next 10-15 days."



Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder & CEO, Wildlife SOS said: "The Chinese Manja is a sharp glass or metal coated nylon string used to fly kites. These strings can cut through the flesh and bone of a bird, leading to life threatening injuries. This particular bird had fallen victim to the Chinese manja and had sustained injuries on its legs and wings. If it was not for timely intervention by the Wildlife SOS rescue team, the bird would have lost its precious life. We request the public to refrain from using such glass coated manjas and avoid flying kites during dusk or dawn when birds are most active."



The Black Kite (Milvus migrans) is a medium-sized bird of prey. It is thought to be the world's most abundant species of Accipitridae, although some populations have experienced dramatic declines or fluctuations due to habitat destruction, loss of prey base and poisoning from agricultural pesticides. Black kites are opportunistic hunters and are more likely to scavenge for food. Their diet also includes a variety of fish, reptiles, amphibians and other small mammals and birds.



