'Black Widows' bags writing prize at 21st ITA Awards

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) The Reliance Entertainment series for ZEE5, 'Black Widows', was honoured on Sunday evening with the Best Screenplay Award at the 21st ITA Awards in Mumbai. Writer Radhika Anand, who adapted the series for its Indian version, was given the award.



Produced by Namit Sharma and Reliance Entertainment, and directed by Birsa Dasgupta, the 'Black Widows' star cast includes Mona Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Swastika Mukherjee, Shamita Shetty, Aamir Ali, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Raima Sen and Nikhil Bhambri. The series was released to critical acclaim and high viewership in December 2020.



Reacting to her win, Radhika Anand thanked the jury and said: "To be recognised by industry leaders and a jury full of legends feels very special."



Producer Namit Sharma added: "'Black Widows' will always be special as it was created against all odds during the first wave of the pandemic. The cast and crew came together from the Mumbai and Bengal film industries to make this show happen and we are glad that the story and characters have resonated well with the audience."



