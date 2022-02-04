Bill Nighy to reprise David Bowie's character in 'The Man Who Fell to Earth'

Los Angeles, Feb 4 (IANS) British actor Bill Nighy has joined the cast of the upcoming series version of ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth, which will premiere on Showtime network, reports Variety.



The series is based on Walter Tevis's novel of the same name and the film that starred glam rock icon late David Bowie.



The series, according to Variety, will follow a new alien character named Faraday played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution. In the series, the actor will essay Thomas Jerome Newton, a role that has been earlier essayed by the Bowie in the 1976 film version.



Speaking about the role, Nighy told Variety: "I was honoured to be invited to play the part of Thomas Jerome Newton that David Bowie made so famous. I was keen to work with Chiwetel and Naomie again."



He added: "I think the story is terrific and brilliantly expressed. I am an enthusiast for shows which extrapolate from current technology and give us plausible glimpses of a possible near future."



Nighy concluded by saying: "It's an important story which, as well as being highly entertaining, discusses the crucial issues of our time. I like to think that the filmmakers of the original film would applaud Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet for their imaginative daring and loyal regard."



--IANS

aa/arm

