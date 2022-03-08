Biker dies after tree branch falls on head, kin go on rampage

Patna, March 8 (IANS) A biker died in Bihar's Araria district after a branch of a tree, being felled for firewood, fell on his head on Tuesday afternoon, police said.



The police said that a group of gypsies was residing in Rajokhar village under RS police post, and were chopping wood from the tree on the Araria-Raniganj road when one of the branches fell on the head of a biker named Santosh Bhagat, who lost balance and fell on the road.



He sustained grievous injuries on the head and died on the spot.



Following the death, his relatives and other villagers assembled on the spot and they set the huts of gypsy community on fire. Around 25 huts were gutted as the mob went on a rampage for more than two hours.



"It was a tragic incident that happened in Rajokhar village after a tree branch accidently fell on the head of a biker and he died. We have nabbed some suspects and their interrogation is underway. It appeared to be an unintentional act of the suspects. We are taking action against them," SDPO, Town, Pushkar Kumar, said.



--IANS

ajk/vd