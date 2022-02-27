'Bigg Boss Tamil' fame Samyuktha in director Sundar C's next

Chennai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress and 'Bigg Boss Tamil' participant Samyuktha Shanmuganathan has announced that she is a part of director Sundar C's upcoming family entertainer which is now being shot in Ooty.



Taking to Instagram, Samyuktha, who shot to fame after her participation in the Tamil television reality show 'Bigg Boss (Tamil)', said, "I'm so happy and grateful to be a part of such an amazing team captained by our Sundar C sir along with our incredibly handsome heros Jiiva, Jai and Srikanth and our pretty darlings DD Neelakandan, Aishwarya and more of our fantastic crew. Ooty. Shooting in progress.This is going to be sooo lit."



The yet-to-be-titled family entertainer is being produced by director Sundar C's wife, actress Khushbu.



Only recently, actress and anchor Divya Darshini, popularly known as DD, had announced on social media that she had joined the sets of the family entertainer.



On Twitter, DD said, "Ooty, family drama, brothers & sister play, confusion and comedy. Idelam sonnale you will know who is the master. Yes, happily part of Sundar C sir's film along with our handsome heroes Jiiva sir and actor Jai. Wait for the gala family entertainer soon."



--IANS

mani/kr