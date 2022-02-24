Biden to discuss with G7 on Russia's action in Ukraine

Washington, Feb 24 (IANS) US President Joe Biden said he will meet with his counterparts of other Group of Seven (G7) countries on Thursday to discuss next moves they will take on Russia in response to Moscow's military operation in the Donbas region.



Biden said on Wednesday night the US will also "coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance," Xinhua news agency reported.



Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday authorised "a special military operation" in the Donbas region. Ukraine confirmed that military targets across the country were under attack.



"Our plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories. We are not going to impose anything on anyone by force," Putin said in a televised speech to the nation, noting that Russia's move is in response to "fundamental threats" of NATO which has expanded to eastern Europe and brought its military infrastructure closer to Russian borders.



--IANS

int/sks/skp/