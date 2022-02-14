'Biddalappo' from 'Family Pack' celebrates love

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) The makers of the Kannada film 'Family Pack' released a love song titled 'Biddalappo' to celebrate the essence of Valentine's Day. The song is crooned by Chintan Vikas with the lyrics penned by V. Manohar and Kannada music director Gurukiran taking the onus of composing the track.



The video of the love number features Amruta Iyengar and Likith Shetty. Talking about the song Gurukiran said, "Music is a universal language and any emotion can be conveyed through music quite seamlessly. Family Pack is also one such movie which is filled with a blend of emotions and the song 'Biddalappo' too will capture your hearts with its nuances."



'Family Pack', which is a part of the three-film announcement, is an ode to the craft and legacy of late actor and filmmaker Puneeth Rajkumar.



Directed by Arjun Kumar S and produced under the banner of Puneeth Rajkumar's PRK Productions, the film presents a tale of human emotions and stars Rangayana Raghu, Amruta Iyengar and Likith Shetty in the lead.



The film will be released on Prime Video on February 17.



