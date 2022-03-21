Bid to kidnap female relative of former Bihar CM Manjhi

Patna, March 21 (IANS) Unidentified men tried to kidnap a woman relative of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi in Bihar's Gaya district, and also assaulted other family members when they tried to save her, police said on Monday.



The incident occurred at Mohkampur village under Barachatti police station in Gaya late on Sunday night.



The victim is daughter-in-law of Keshri Devi, a Panchayat member and niece of Manjhi. Keshri Devi was also injured in the attack.



"My daughter-in-law went to the toilet which was located outside of the house when a group of criminals suddenly attacked her. One of the criminals put her on the shoulder and tried to escape from the place. My daughter-in-law shouted for help and immediately we rushed to help. The accused had firearms and tried to threaten us but we resisted with our full strength.



"The kidnappers attacked me and my daughter-in-law and two other family members with pistol butts. Soon a large number of villagers assembled at the place. We managed to save my daughter in-law with the help of villagers. The kidnappers eventually fled from the spot," she said.



The victims were immediately taken to the Magadh medical college and hospital for treatment. Their condition is stable.



"We have registered an FIR against a group of unidentified people. Efforts are on to identify them. They will be put behind the bars soon," said an investigating officer of Barachatti police station.



--IANS

