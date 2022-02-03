Bhumi opens up about getting into the skin of her 'Badhaai Do' character

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is gearing up for her upcoming release 'Badhaai Do', has said that her character in the film is very different from her because she does not enjoy many of the privileges we take for granted.



Commenting on her character, a lesbian sports instructor who marries a gay cop (played by Rajkummar Rao), Pednekar said: "She is somebody whose life is very different from mine and that is not because of our sexual preferences, it is more about the choices one makes in life. I am somebody who has lived her life full of freedom. My character does not have that privilege."



Pednekar continued: "It wasn't about how I would feel about other people or the character that I am playing. It was more about how I would live my life that I could not relate a lot with. It is not as easy as going to the gym. It is more of an internal process."



Talking about her character's look, Pednekar said: "The director and our team members were very clear that when we look at the woman she should look like somebody who is vulnerable. So I have not shied away from not wearing makeup. I wanted to to be away from the stereotype. I just wanted to be a woman and when the audience looks at me they must not look at the sexual preference of my character. That is how I wanted to play her."



