Bhumi Pednekar on playing sensitive characters

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who plays a lesbian in the recently released 'Badhaai Do', says when one chooses a sensitive film or a character, you want a large cross-section of the audience to enjoy the film because that's how one brings positive change in the society.



The versatile actor said: "When you choose a sensitive film or a character like 'Badhaai Do', you want a large cross-section of the audience to enjoy the film and be entertained because that's how you bring about positive change in society.



"It is so heartwarming to see that the media has appreciated my performance and the film so much. It is overwhelming to see the review of audiences pouring in after watching this special movie.



"In the digital age, you get feedback in an instant because of social media and my phone hasn't stopped buzzing due to all the lovely praise for the film and my performance from people who are getting moved by the subject of Badhaai Do. We wanted to highlight a reality that exists so that people can rally together and request for a necessary change to happen."



Bhumi is happy that 'Badhaai Do' has started a conversation about the need for change and is hopeful that it will create a positive impact on the minds of audiences.



She said: "I'm thrilled with how the film has sparked a conversation and I hope in the days to come, it reaches out to a wide set of audiences with the strong praise that the film is carrying currently. For me, I always want to do projects that have its heart in the right place and Badhaai Do has that in spades.



"My character, Sumi is very special to me because I have never played myself this raw. I hope I have, in a small way, contributed to widening the mindset of people towards the LGBTQIA+ community in India. Their issues are our issues.



"Let's be inclusive and let's be vocal about it."



