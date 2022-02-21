'Bheemla Nayak' pre-release deferred because of AP minister's sudden death

Hyderabad, Feb 21 (IANS) As a mark of respect following the sudden demise of Andhra Pradesh Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, the makers of Pawan Kalyan-starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' have postponed the pre-release event which was set for Monday.



"Our deepest condolences to the family & friends of AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy Garu on his sudden demise. As a mark of respect, the pre-release event of #BheemlaNayak won't be happening today!", Sithara Entertainments wrote on Twitter.



AP IT minister, Mekapati Gautam Reddy passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest earlier on Monday in Hyderabad.



The trailer was supposed to be out at 8.10 PM, during the pre-release event. But, the postponement of the pre-release event has disappointed Pawan's fans who still have no clarity on the release of the theatrical trailer of the movie.



--IANS

py/kr