'Bhai' Parrikar must be up there smiling at Goa BJP win: CM's wife

Panaji, March 10 (IANS) Former Goa Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar must be up there smiling at how the BJP workers strived to ensure party majority in Goa, BJP women's wing state president and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's wife Sulakshana Sawant said here on Thursday.



"In 2012, the BJP got a full majority government. We see the same picture in 2022. I feel Bhai (Parrikar) up there would be happy to see how well all party workers worked together for this victory," Sawant told reporters.



Parrikar died in office in 2019 and was succeeded as CM by Sawant. The BJP had won its first electoral majority, winning 21 seats in 2012.



Sulakshana Sawant also said that her husband and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's leadership was now formally endorsed by the people following the party's performance.



"It is a collective effort of party workers who have strived their level best in all constituencies. We have reached the magic figure of 21 under the leadership of Dr Pramod Sawant. His leadership is now formally endorsed. The vote is for development and a double engine government," she said.



"I am thankful to PM Narendra Modi, election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis. Whatever the exit polls, say the people have polled for us," she also said.



