Bhagwant Mann becomes reason behind father-son reunion

Chandigarh, March 16 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann who will take oath as Punjab Chief Minister on Wednesday has become the reason for the reunion of a father and son who have been separated for seven years.



Interestingly, the run up to this emotional moment has been the security arrangements put in place ahead of the swearing in ceremony of Mann in Khatkar Kalan village of Bhagat Singh.



Jaswinder Singh, son of Devinder Singh, a resident of Faridkot district ran away from the house seven years ago. Even as his family members tried a lot to find him, they could not locate him.



After this, a case was registered in the police station.



However, recently, Devinder's son was spotted while he was setting up chairs at the swearing-in venue. As the swearing-in ceremony is an important event, the police were collecting information on every individual for verification, and Jaswinder was identified during that exercise.



When ASI Balwinder Singh of Nawanshahr inquired about him at his house, it was revealed that their son had left the house seven years ago.



When the family reached Khatkar Kalan, they met their son. Eventually, Devinder himself came to pick up his son at the venue and thanked the policemen.



Jaswinder Singh said he was working at the ceremony venue for the last five days. "Before that, I used to do crockery work. I was angry for some reason... and that's why I had left home."



