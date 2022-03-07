Bhagalpur blast prime accused surrenders in court

Patna, March 7 (IANS) Four days after the blast in Bihar's Bhagalpur, the prime accused surrendered in a district court on Monday.



Mohammad Azad owned the house in which the blast took place in the forenoon of March 3, leaving 15 persons, including co-accused Leelawati Devi, dead.



Bhagalpur's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Babu Lal said Azad is the person responsible for supplying explosives to Leelawati to manufacture crackers.



In a confessional statement, the prime accused claimed that he obtained explosives from a handler in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district and supplied it to Leelawati in Kajwali village under Tatarpur police station in Bhagalpur district.



"Leelawati and Mohammad Azad are jointly involved in illegal manufacturing of crackers. Besides them, Mukesh Mandal is the other accused," Babu Lal said.



The police officer said the Bihar Anti-Terrorism Squad is also investigating this incident to find out any terror link related to the explosion and Azad is being questioned about it.



A massive explosion took place in Bhagalpur on Thursday evening in which 15 persons died and 10 others were injured.



The injured persons are currently admitted in the Mayaganj medical college and hospital, and some of them are reportedly in critical condition.



The intensity of the explosion was such that four buildings were completely destroyed.



