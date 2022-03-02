Beyond pathetic: Manish Tewari on ministers receiving students from Ukraine

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday criticised the move of the government where ministers are receiving students at airports who have been evacuated from the war zone of Ukraine.



He termed it as "beyond pathetic"



"Beyond Pathetic. The braggadocio by these NDA/BJP Ministers.For God Sake if you are getting Indians out you are not doing anyone a favour. It is your job God Damn it. Every Indian Govt from First Gulf War-1990 onwards has done pretty much the same in every crisis & even before", he tweeted.



Ministers like Smriti Irani, Jitendra Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya, R.K. Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Piyush Goyal have received students at various airports.



On Wednesday, another flight landed that evacuated stranded Indian citizens from Ukraine.



Union Minister Jitendra Singh received the Indian nationals at the airport. While interacting with the media, he said: "About 220 students arrived via Istanbul. I asked a girl where she is from, like state-wise, but she replied, 'I'm from India'. They still can't believe that they are back in India due to stress. We ensured they spoke with their parents".



Another flight carrying the Indian nationals is also expected to land soon at the airport. Meanwhile, two Indian Air Force aircraft took off for Romania and Hungary from the Hindon airbase this morning to bring back stranded Indians.



According to an estimate, a total of 18,000 students were stranded in the war-torn Ukraine.



However, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday that of them 12,000 have been brought back.



