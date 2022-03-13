Bespoke eatery, Soul Pantry reopens in the Capital

By IANSlife

New Delhi, March 13 (IANSlife) Andaz Delhi, a concept by Hyatt, has reopened the doors to its restaurant, Soul Pantry. This unique destination specialises in nutritionally dense flatbreads, wellness bowls, lactose free, keto, gluten free, and artisanal produce, making it the ideal destination for all busy professionals looking to sustain a modern and positive lifestyle.







The restaurant also serves gyros, pizzas, and beverages like wine and beer, along with non-alcoholic beverages like health smoothies, kombucha, and artisanal teas and coffee.



The delectable eatery has launched a completely revamped interior as well as a new menu. In addition to its widely known flatbreads and smoothie bowls, it will also be serving a wide variety of appetising baked pies and mains, along with wholesome desserts.



The restaurant is reopening with a strong all-women team led by Chef Shyantika Guha, who has previously worked at The Oberoi and The Park Hotel. Soul Pantry believes in thoughtful living, and the new menu offers refreshing ingredients such as avocado, pineapple, beetroot, alfalfa sprouts, pumpkin seeds, celery, cucumber, and watercress.



With its thoughtful sourcing of native grains and seasonal ingredients, indulge in its offerings of forgotten grains and all things green that are perfect for guests looking to grab a quick and healthy bite of comfort food.



Address: Soul Pantry, Gate 5, Andaz Delhi, Asset No. 1, Northern Access Road, Aerocity, New Delhi 110037



(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)



--IANS



ianslife/tb/