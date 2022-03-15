Benzema helps Real Madrid move 10 points clear in La Liga

Madrid, March 15 (IANS) Karim Benzema was once again the star as Real Madrid opened up a 10-point lead at the top of La Liga with a 3-0 win away to Real Mallorca.



Following a goalless first half, the striker set up Vinicius Jr for Madrid's first goal before adding a second from the penalty spot and then heading home a third after a cross from Marcelo on Monday night.



Real Madrid began by looking to control the ball, but, looking to end a run of four consecutive defeats, Mallorca put a bit of bite into their challenges and there were some tense moments on the pitch, Xinhua reports.



Benzema turned well to set up Toni Kroos, who shaped well but sent his shot from outside the area high over the bar.



Vinicius Jr then had another chance after more good work by Benzema, but his effort from inside the area was deflected wide thanks to Maffeo's desperate late block.



The Brazilian opened the scoring 10 minutes into the second half after Fede Valverde robbed Idrissu Baba 30 meters from goal before feeding Benzema, who slipped the ball through to Vinicius to beat Sergio Rico.



The Mallorca players were furious as it looked as if Valverde had fouled Baba when he won the ball.



Benzema doubled Real Madrid's lead from the penalty spot with 13 minutes left to play. Vinicius turned in the area and was brought down by Olivan and Benzema scored with a low shot to the keeper's right.



With eight minutes left, the French striker then produced a powerful header from Marcelo's cross. However, the striker appeared to hurt his calf in scoring to the goal and had to limp out of the game, which will be a worry ahead of next weekend's El Clasico against FC Barcelona.



