Bengaluru Open 2: Vukic lives up to his billing, wins singles title

Bengaluru, Feb 20 (IANS) Aleksandar Vukic lived up to his top billing when he annexed the Bengaluru Open 2 ATP Challenger title in style brushing aside the challenge of Bulgarian Dimitar Kuzmanov in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 at the KSLTA courts here on Sunday. It was the Australian's maiden title.



"I haven't played much in Asia unlike many of my country-mates. But it was awesome playing here and winning the title," said the 25-year-old who dedicated the victory to his family. "I definitely would like to dedicate this victory to my family who have stood by me in tough times," said the champion after grabbing the winning cheque of US $7200 and 80 ATP ranking points.



It was a question of time for Vukic to adjust to the playing conditions at Bengaluru as he had lost in the second round last week to the eventual runner-up Borna Gojo.



"The conditions are tough here with the ball flying and difficult to control. It did take some time to adjust but I think I played some of my best tennis this week," said Vukic.



The final promised to be an exciting affair with the crowd turning out in different hues, adding sheen to the setting. The challenger -- 28-year-old Kuzmanov, on the back of his thrilling comeback victory against the third seed Enzo Couacaud in the semi-final on Saturday, did carry the same confidence against his top-seeded opponent on Sunday.



As the games went with the serves, Vukic was quick to take advantage of a couple of unforced errors in the fifth game to earn a break, which proved enough for Vukic to win the set.



The second set saw Kuzmanov getting even more unsettled, especially with his temper, earning the first warning for hitting the ball out of the stadium in anger in the first game. After losing his serve in the third game, the Bulgarian threw his racket in rage in the fifth game, earning a point penalty which gave Vukic the game, who was already on advantage point.



Both held their respective serves until Vukic blasted three aces, two of them in a row to sign off in style, winning all the five of their encounters so far.



Result:



Singles final: 1-Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) bt Dimitar Kuzmanov (BUL) 6-4, 6-4.



