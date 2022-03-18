Bengaluru ITF Open: Kasnikowski upsets top seed Mukund to reach semis

Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) Maks Kasnikowski of Poland caused the biggest upset of the day by beating top seed Sasikumar Mukund of India to reach the semi-finals in US$ 15000 SKME ITF Open at the KSLTA Stadium here on Friday.



On a sultry day, the 18-year-old laboured to a 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 6-3 victory over Sasikumar Mukund to set up a last-four clash with fifth seed Arjun Khade of India, who overcame a fighting Digvijay Pratap Singh 7-5, 5-7, 7-6(2).



In the other quarter-final clashes, fourth seed Manish Sureshkumar overcame mid-match cramps and eighth seed Englishman Julian Cash (GBR) with a 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 victory to set up a semi-final bout against second seed Sidharth Rawat, who brushed aside the challenge of seventh seed Niki Poonacha in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.



As many as three Indians figure in the singles semi-finals while an Indian is assured of the doubles title after the all-Indian pair of second-seeded Sasikumar Mukund and Vishnu Vardhan beat compatriots Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 while the top-seeded pair of Khade and Julian Cash downed the fourth-seeded duo of Frenchman Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine and SD Prajwal Dev of India 6-3, 6-2 in the semi-finals.



Kasnikowski, the 18-year-old who achieved his career-best Junior World ranking of 12 this year, took some time to adjust against his fancied rival Mukund, who raced to a 4-1 lead before the Polish lad levelled at 4-all and took the set into a tie-breaker, thanks to many unforced errors by the Indian. Despite the blemishes, Mukund won the tie-break.



The second set saw both the players holding their respective serves until the issue was decided again via a tie-break which the Pole won at 5. Taking advantage of a tired-looking Mukund, who apart from losing his serve also lost a bit of temper and was slapped a point penalty for ball abuse, Kasnikowski, with an early break, kept the advantage to cruise through the decider in a match that lasted just a little over three hours.



Kadhe, who is looking for a second successive title, was 1-3 down after losing serve in the third game. However, the Bengaluru Open doubles champion came back strongly winning three games on a trot including a break in the eighth game, and broke again in the 12th to take the opening set.



Digvijay returned the favour in the second set after the players had traded a break each in the first part of the set. The 21-year-old Digvijay, playing some good serve and volley game, won three games in a row beginning from the 10th to seal the second set in his favour.



In the decider, Khade went 4-1 up with a break in the fourth game. However, his younger opponent restored parity by the eighth game while the rivals held their respective serves to take the set into a tie-breaker. A couple of unforced errors cost Digvijay the set and match.



Results



Singles (quarter-finals): 5-Arjun Kadhe (IND) bt Q-Digvijay Pratap Singh (IND) 7-5, 5-7, 7-6(2); Maks Kasnikowski (POL) bt 1-Sasikumar Mukund (IND) 6-7(5), 7-6(5), 6-3; 4-Manish Sureshkumar (IND) bt 8-Julian Cash (GBR) 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3; 2-Sidharth Rawat (IND) bt 7-Niki Poonacha (IND) 6-2, 6-4.



Doubles (semi-finals): 1-Julian Cash (GBR)/Arjun Kadhe (IND) bt 4-Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine (FRA)/SD Prajwal Dev (IND) 6-3, 6-2; 2-Sasikumar Mukund (IND)/Vishnu Vardhan (IND) bt 3-Yuki Bhambri (IND)/Saketh Myneni (IND) 6-3, 2-6, 10-8.



--IANS



bsk