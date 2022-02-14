Bengal govt allows schools to reopen from Feb 16

Kolkata, Feb 14 (IANS) In a major step towards normalcy, the West Bengal government on Monday announced to reopen primary and upper primary schools from February 16, after a gap of nearly two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.



In the fresh set of Covid restrictions announced by the state government, it has been mentioned that primary and upper primary schools will start functioning from Wednesday. The state government has also said that all Angnawadi centres will also reopen from the same day.



However, the state government has asked the school education department to formulate a detailed design regarding the mechanism of reopening of schools. Few days back, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked the state education department to think about the reopening schools.



"The higher classes and colleges have been opened and now we need to think about the opening of primary sections. We can also think of starting classes with 50 per cent students. We need to speak to the school authorities whether the classes can be held on alternative days," the Chief Minister had said.



"The state education department has been asked to submit a detailed design of the mechanism. It is working on the same and the schools will be informed within a short period of yime," a senior government official said.



The state government has already reopened secondary and higher secondary schools from February and there was pressure to open lower sections of schools.



Considering the poor condition of school education, even Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee had asked the state government to reopen schools at the earliest.



