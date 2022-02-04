Bengal Speaker hits back at Guv, says files being withheld

Kolkata, Feb 4 (IANS) After Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that no files were pending with him, Speaker Biman Banerjee hit back and indirectly alleged that the Governor's claim was far from being correct. The Speaker even went to the extent of saying that anyone could file an RTI and the truth will come out.



Banerjee said Thursday evening, "I am tired of replying to him. I don't know what files he is speaking of -- what files he has not withheld. If any file goes to the Raj Bhawan from the Assembly then it should come back to the Assembly after the Governor signs it," Banerjee said.



"Anyone can file an RTI. I shall give a reply," the Speaker said.



The Speaker's revelation came at a time when the State Election Commission (SEC) issued a notification for the election of 108 municipalities across the state leaving out Bally municipality and Howrah Municipal Corporation because the Governor didn't sign the Bill pertaining to the separation of the Bally Municipality from Howrah Municipal Corporation.



The Governor had earlier said that the Chief Minister and Speaker's allegation that 'lots of files are lying pending with the Governor' have no credibility. "There is not a single file pending on my table. If there are issues pending, her government will have to reply. There the government has failed to reply. It doesn't behold that the hon'ble chief minister will make such wild allegations," the Governor had said.



Governor Dhankhar has had several run-ins with the Trinamool Congress government, including with the Speaker over Bills which the state government says have been inordinately delayed as also the Governor summoning officials, withholding assent to appointment of vice chancellors of universities, etc.



On January 26, the Speaker said he requested for the footage of the Governor's press meet held in the Assembly premises on January 25 where Dhankhar had attacked the state government and accused the Speaker of transgressing constitutional norms, before deciding on his future course of action against the Governor.



Banerjee had told reporters on the side-lines of a Republic Day function, that after scrutinising the footage, his office may in future enquire the purpose of any future visits by Dhankhar, other than constitutionally mandated appearances such as the Governor's address of the inaugural session of the House. Dhankhar had then retorted as constitutional head he was entitled to visit the Assembly whenever required.



--IANS

sbg/dpb



