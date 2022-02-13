Bengal Guv hits back at TN CM over remark on proroguing assembly

Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has hit out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for his statement on proroguing the assembly session, saying that Stalin was responding to something without knowing facts.



In a tweet, Dhankhar said, "Find it unusually expedient to respectfully invite indulgent attention of TN CM@mkstalin that his extremely harsh hurtful observations are not in the least conformity with facts - attached order. Assembly was prorogued at express request@MamataOfficial@rajbhavan_tn".



Dhankhar's response came following a tweet by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin that the West Bengal Governor's act of proroguing the assembly is 'without any propriety'.



Stalin in a tweet had said, "The act of #West Bengal Governor to prorogue the WB assembly session is without any propriety expected from the exalted post and goes against established norms and conventions."



The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had further said, "The 'symbolic' head of the state should be the role model to uphold the constitution. The beauty of democracy lies in respecting each other."



The Trinamool Congress has also said that the West Bengal Governor had prorogued the state assembly on the recommendations of the state government and that there was no confusion in it.



The tweet of M.K. Stalin and the response of the West Bengal Governor and the Trinamool Congress have given fresh ammunition to the AIADMK to target the DMK in the midst of the urban local body elections.



Party leader, V. Periyasami in a statement on Sunday said, "The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is interfering in matters without properly doing a study on the subject and his undue haste for hitting headlines has backfired. The Chief Minister must further properly study a subject before commenting."



