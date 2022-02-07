Beijing parks see rise in visitors during Spring Festival holiday

Beijing, Feb 7 (IANS) Major parks in Beijing witnessed a visitor boom during the week-long Spring Festival holiday, as many residents stayed put during this period to help curb the Covid-19 spread.



A total of 11 municipal parks recorded some 1.71 million visits during the holiday that ran from January 31 to February 6, up 5.73 per cent compared with the same holiday last year, according to the Beijing Municipal Administration Centre of Parks.



Taoranting Park, Tiantan (Temple of Heaven) Park, and the Summer Palace were the most visited destinations, receiving 258,300, 214,900 and 208,800 visitors, respectively, during the holiday, reports Xinhua news agency.



Ice rinks and snow arenas in some of the parks gained popularity during the holiday, attracting 158,700 visitors.



Falling on February 1 this year, the Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, is a traditional holiday featuring family reunions.



