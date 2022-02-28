'Be objective': Indian media coverage's of Ukraine biased, says Russia

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Russia has called out Indian media coverage of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine to be "biased and misleading" and urged it to be "objective in information".



The Russian Embassy in India in a tweet stated: "With regard to the crisis in Ukraine, the Indian media is requested to be accurate so that Indian public receives objective information."



It pointed out Indian media reports about negotiation with Ukraine, nuclear sites in Ukraine are said to be unsafe.



The Embassy said that "Russia repeatedly initiated and indicated its readiness for dialogue and negotiations."



Russia also stated that nuclear sites in Ukraine are safe and secured as confirmed by the IAEA.



India media had purportedly reported attacks on radioactive waste-disposal site in Kyiv, and Chernobyl nuclear power plant.



Even IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi commented over this, saying such incidents highlight the very real risk that facilities with radioactive material will suffer damage during the conflict, with potentially severe consequences for human health and the environment.



Russia said such reports are "biased and misleading".



In the meantime, Russia has so far not allowed any media organisation to visit the country to cover the ongoing conflict which started on February 24 when Russian troops started entering Ukrainian territory.



