B'desh national among 5 held in Assam for links with Jihadi group

Guwahati, March 5 (IANS) Five people, including a Bangladeshi national, were arrested in western Assam for their suspected links with a Jihadi group based in the adjoining country and this group is believed to be affiliated to the Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub continent (AQIS), Director General of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said on Saturday.



The Assam police chief said that based on an intelligence report Barpeta Police apprehended five people on Friday night from Howly, Barpeta and Kalgachia police stations areas for their links with Jihadi outfit based out of Bangladesh having affiliation to AQIS.



He told the media that during preliminary enquiry, it has been found that Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid alias Mohammad Suman, who is a Bangladesh citizen, illegally entered India and was working as a teacher of Dhakaliapara Masjid. Saiful Islam had successfully indoctrinated and motivated four others to join the module of Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) with a view to develop Barpeta district as a base for Jihadi work and unlawful activities of Al-Qaida and its associated organisations.



Incriminating documents and electronic devices were recovered from their possession.



