B'desh educational institutions to remain shut for 2 more weeks

Dhaka, Feb 3 (IANS) The Bangladesh government has announced to extend the closure of the educational institutions till February 20 in an effort to halt the spread of Covid-19.



"We've decided to keep schools and other educational institutions closed until February 20," Education Minister Dipu Moni told journalists after the country's National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 advised keeping educational institutions closed for a few more days.



If the situation improves, she said, they will consider reopening educational institutions later, reports Xinhua news agency.



Earlier, the Bangladeshi Cabinet Division said schools, colleges and equivalent educational institutions will remain closed until February 6.



The Minister, however, said online classes of all schools and colleges will continue as usual.



Since March 2020, the virus has spread to every Bangladeshi district, and the total number of cases has increased to 1,824,180 with 28,461 deaths.



Bangladeshi authorities have already launched booster shots and started imposing stringent rules to combat the fresh spike in Covid-19 infections, as well as the Omicron variant.



Also, the Bangladeshi government has recently started a special campaign to bring "marginal people" under vaccination, which allows people to get vaccinated without registration at mobile vaccination clinics.



