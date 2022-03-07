Bayern's season goals in danger, Champions League ambition under pressure

Berlin, March 7 (IANS) Regressing statistical figures indicate Bayern Munich have lost significant parts of their game dominance. Ahead of the Champions League encounter against RB Salzburg this Tuesday evening, the 2020 treble winners' season goals seem under pressure after a performance drop after the winter break.



The second leg of the Round of 16 match against the aspiring Austrian side on home soil has turned into a do-or-die issue after Bayern were held to a 1-1 draw in the away leg.



The Bavarian coach Julian Nagelsmann rang the alarm bells demanding more robust on-pitch solutions while indicating, his squad might not be addressing the quality to achieve expectations, reports Xinhua.



Talking about expectations in Munich is talking about the Champions League victory.



"There is no reason to panic, but we sometimes don't have appropriate options to make up for injury losses," the 34-year-old stated.



Dropping figures in efficiency upfront, the game conducting midfield, and increasing defense weaknesses prove that Bayern in 2022 is struggling to solve its problems.



Achieved in-box chances have lower quality, the number of scored goals per game dropped from 35 percent to 28.8.



Concerns come to light, Bayern's squad could suffer from disadvantages compared to their European rivals such as Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Paris Saint-Germain.



Next to the injury loss of German international Leon Goretzka, new arrivals don't seem able to close the gaps in midfield and the back-row. Since 2018 Goretzka only turned up for action in 50 percent of the games.



Possible replacements such as Marcel Sabitzer, Corentin Tolisso, Marc Roca, Buona Sarr, and Omar Richards didn't yet reach a helpful level.



Jamal Musiala and Tanguy Nianzou, both 19, remain talents still requiring time to develop. In addition, Bayern's back-row lacks a right and left-back making up for the loss of David Alaba, who left for Real Madrid.



French 2018 world champion Benjamin Pavard doesn't fancy the left position job in the back-row and has to help out on his favourite position in the defense after Jerome Boateng left for Lyon.



Dayot Upamecano is struggling in reaching consistency as Lukas Hernandez is. Left-back Alphonso Davies is side-lined for several months after injury.



Bayern have lost quality since the 2020 Champions League triumph, the German sports-magazine kicker stated.



"We always tried to play with the best possible lineup, but didn't have suitable options on the bench," Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann stated, indicating new arrivals might be needed soon.



While his front-line options meet the highest standards, Nagelsmann's problems start with the gaps behind the attacking line.



The gaps seem to limit his options to create a convincing game build-up. While Bayern's quality seems enough to talk about the 10th consecutive national title, international goals might be in danger if no improvements can be secured.



