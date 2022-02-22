Battle or UP: Akhilesh booked for violating model code

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 22 (IANS) A complaint has been filed against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for violating the model code of conduct at Sefai police station in Etawah district.



Sefai is also the SP chief's native village.



This happened when Akhilesh Yadav had interacted with the mediapersons while casting his vote for the Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah on Sunday.



Akhilesh Yadav spoke to the media personnel both, before and after casting his vote.



Initially, a notice was served by the Election Commission to the SP chief for violation of the model code of conduct.



Subsequently, an FIR was lodged at Sefai police station under section 130 of the Representation of the People Act (1950, 1951,1989) and section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code.



District Magistrate Shruti Singh said when polling was in progress at a polling centre in Abhinav School in Sefai, Akhilesh Yadav spoke to reporters, the video of which surfaced on social media.



The Sefai SDM and the Circle Officer had been asked to probe the matter.



During the probe by the SDM Sefai, it came to light that Akhilesh had spoken to the media during polling.



From the site inspection, it became clear that Akhilesh Yadav spoke to the media between the main gate of the polling station and the exit gate.



The Election Commission has said that talking to the media inside the polling station is a violation of the model code of conduct, said the district magistrate.



Also, section 144 is also applicable in the district, under which there is a ban on gathering in large numbers at one place.



Therefore, section 144 has also been violated, besides he had also violated Covid protocol, said the district magistrate.



--IANS

