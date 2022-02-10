Battle for UP: Yogi's video message for voters on polling day

Lucknow, Feb 10 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has released a video message for the first phase of polling in the state's Assembly election.



In his six-minute-long video addressed to his 'voting brothers and sisters' on Twitter, he repeatedly stated that he was not "here to ask for your votes".



"It's time for a big decision. In the last five years, the BJP's double engine government has done everything with commitment and fulfilled its promises keeping your trust in mind. A lot has happened in five years -- 24-hour electricity has reached all houses in all villages for the first time, toilets have been made for cleanliness as well as dignity of women, sturdy homes have been built, piped water has reached homes, expressways have been built," Yogi Adityanath said and listed the various achievements of his tenure.



He said that the people of the state were so happy with these developments that the joy of electoral victory paled in comparison.



On the pandemic, he said, "Two years ago, when the pandemic hit, even rich countries suffered. We had both the disease and hunger to contend with. I decided that no one in UP will sleep hungry. We gave crores of people ration. With God's blessing and the prime minister's direction, we managed to do this."



The chief minister also said that he had taken all his decisions without keeping in mind caste and community. He claimed that corruption, mafia, crime and rioting had all reduced under his rule.



"I'm a Yogi. There's no stain of corruption on my orange robe," he said.



Finally, taking a dig at Opposition parties, he said, "We broke all records set by the previous governments. I'm not here to ask for your votes but to apologise for previous governments that did not do all this for you."



He further added that, "My only worry is that these people are trying to form the government. If you give in to what they are saying, my five years of work will go to waste and UP will become like Kashmir, Bengal and Kerala. Your vote will be the guarantee for your good life ahead."



"With the resolve of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', the BJP government is working continuously," he said.



He also spoke of the road development in the area and said, "The BJP government has done all-round development of the state without any discrimination and has worked to connect every section with the mainstream."



