Battle for UP: We fought hard, says Priyanka Gandhi

Lucknow, March 8 (IANS) Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, on Tuesday, that her party fought the electoral battle hard. "We fought as hard as we could. We will wait and see the results," she said.



Priyanka, who reached Lucknow on Tuesday to lead a march under the party's 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign in Uttar Pradesh, said, "Today's march is to celebrate our 159 women candidates. I think it is a big thing that all of them fought, and on International Women's Day we should celebrate them."



Priyanka led the all-women march form 1090 crossing to National Botanical Garden crossing.



The exit polls have predicted a comfortable majority for the BJP in UP while the Congress remains at the periphery with most polls giving it a single digit tally.



The exit polls were released on Monday evening after the seventh and last phase of the election in Uttar Pradesh.



--IANS

amita/skp/