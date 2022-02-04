Battle for UP: VIP to challenge Nishad Party

Lucknow, Feb 4 (IANS) The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), which is making a debut in the Uttar Pradesh polls, is not only contesting the upcoming Assembly elections but is also fighting for space in caste politics with the Nishad Party.



VIP president and Bihar minister Mukesh Sahani is confident of having a definite edge over Nishad party where Nishad politics is concerned.



"The Nishad Party could have used its alliance with BJP to get SC status for the community. Instead, he got a MLC seta for himself, a MP seat for his son and dumped the community which has now seen through his game plan."



Sahani's VIP is part of the NDA in Bihar but he chose to go it alone in Uttar Pradesh.



"We were very clear that 'Aarakshan nahin toh gatbandhan nahin'. We wanted the BJP to assure us on SC reservation for Nishad sub-castes in UP. But there was no assurance," he said.



Asked whether this would impact his relationship with BJP in Bihar, Sahani said: "I cannot say what the future holds for us in Bihar, but we want the government there to complete its term and Nitish Kumari to be the Chief Minister. We will follow the rules of the alliance but everyone is free to contest elections."



In Uttar Pradesh, VIP candidates are contesting on 165 seats.



"We have given an alternative to society in UP where we have worked since 2016. VIP has released lists of 60 candidates, most of whom are Nishads," he said.



He further said that his priority was the betterment of the Nishad community and nothing would deter him from this.



The VIP now plans to spread its wings in Jharkhand and then prepare for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.



--IANS

amita/ksk/







