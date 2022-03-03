Battle for UP: This candidate seeks vote for corruption

Gorakhpur (UP), March 3 (IANS) Even as his constituency went to polls on Thursday, this candidate continued to campaign.



"I am a corrupt candidate, please vote for me. My name is Arun Kumar and I promise to remain corrupt," he was seen telling shocked voters outside polling stations.



An independent candidate from Pipraich seat of Gorakhpur, Arun urges voters to spare only one vote from each family to help him save his deposit from getting confiscated.



"My election symbol is a shoe and you all have voted for honest candidates but this time, give me one vote for corruption," he said.



Talking about his reason for contesting, Arun said: "In the past five years, a number of developmental activities have been undertaken by the Yogi Adityanath government, but in those projects, labourers of Purvanchal have not got employment. The community of faceless labourers needs representation in the Vidhan Sabha and so, I have come forward."



The voters in Pipraich may not take him seriously but his style of campaigning and unabashed admission of corruption has given him ample attention.



