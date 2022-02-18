Battle for UP: This candidate beats his drum to popularity

Kaushambhi (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 18 (INAS) An independent candidate from Sirathu -- where deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya is contesting -- is emerging as an attention-seeker.



Chhaddu Chamar, carries a small drum, known as 'dugdugi' in local parlance, that has his details, including election symbol painted on it.



He moves on a bicycle across the constituency campaigning for himself.



"I start campaigning from the morning on my old bicycle and seek only one vote from each family of Sirathu to ensure the defeat of all rivals. I want one vote from each family -- others can vote for any other candidate," he says.



He explains, "There may be five, seven or 10 members in your family, but I need only one vote from your family. If I get just one vote from each family in Sirathu, I will defeat all my rivals."



Chhaddu has contested 10 elections till now, right from panchayat level to Lok Sabha, and is now trying his luck in his 11th election.



A resident of Mazra Taiyabpur village, he says, "I am contesting my 11th election. I won the kshetra panchayat member election in 2001 and have been contesting all polls for the past 20 years. I know I will win one day."



Chhaddu earns his livelihood by selling utensils on his bicycle, which is now being used for canvassing too.



A total of 18 candidates are in fray from the Sirathu Assembly seat, but Chhaddu is nonetheless confident of his victory this time.



"I wake up early and leave for campaigning with the aim to cover at least 100-150 houses per day. I choose a spot and start beating my 'dugdugi' to attract voters, and then give my speech when a sizeable crowd assembles," he says.



Chhaddu plans to cover all villages and blocks in the constituency by the day of voting.



"The leaders of all big parties only speak lies and read speeches drafted by others. I am the only one who speaks the truth and am sure I will win the hearts of voters," he adds.



Polling in Sirathu will be held on February 27.



