Battle for UP: These women seek justice for their kin in polls

Lucknow, Feb 10 (IANS) A sister and a mother have launched a spirited fight for justice against their slain kin and on their target is Aman Mani Tripathi, the BSP candidate from Nautanwa in Maharajganj.



His father, Amar Mani Tripathi, a former BSP minister, has been in jail for over a decade now after being convicted for the murder of poetess Madhumita Shukla who was shot dead in Lucknow in May 2003. Amar Mani's wife Madhu Mani was also convicted in the murder and is serving a life term.



"The BSP talks of opposing criminals in politics but has given ticket to one whose entire family is known for its criminal antecedents. If Mayawati is genuinely concerned about justice for women, she should withdraw Aman Mani's ticket," Nidhi told IANS.



Seema and Nidhi said that they shared their grief because they had lost their kin and the Tripathi family was solely responsible for the two murders.



The two said, "We have been fighting for justice and opposing the clout that Amar Mani Tripathi wields in eastern UP and in political circles. He may have been convicted by the court but he stays in the Gorakhpur hospital instead of the jail and is allowed to move freely and meet people. He can hardly be called a prisoner in the Yogi Adityanath government. Even Aman Mani publicly touches the feet of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and enjoys his patronage."



Amar Mani Tripathi, according to sources, wields considerable clout in Maharajganj, even though he has been behind the bars. He is known to keep in touch with his political mentors that are now found in almost all parties. It was this clout that helped him get a ticket for his son Aman Mani Tripathi.



He also enjoys a considerable support among the Brahmin community.



